Russian MIA officers won more than 90 gold medals at the XVIII World Police and Fire Games

“In the Chinese city of Chengdu, the closing ceremony of the XVIII World Police and Fire Games took place. Representatives of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs successfully performed at these prestigious international competitions, winning 178 medals – 91 golds, 51 silvers and 36 bronzes.

Despite the serious competition from foreign rivals and difficult climatic conditions, our athletes have demonstrated a high level of skills. For example, boxers won in all categories where they participated.

This year, the most productive sports for the Russian MIA team were swimming, athletics and martial arts. So, police major Olga Rumyantseva won 3 gold medals in orienteering and a 10 kilometer cross, and one of the most beautiful fights of the boxing tournament was demonstrated by police major Yevgeny Kochurov, who defeated his rival from India in the final fight.

Outstanding achievements were demonstrated by police Senior Lieutenant Natalya Peryakova from the city of Ulyanovsk, who became the first in the 100-meter race, covering the distance in 12.84 seconds and setting a record of the games in her age category.

Triumph crowned the performance of the team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the most spectacular kind of swimming competition – a mixed relay. Head of the Chair of the Ufa Law Institute of the MIA of Russia Lieutenant Colonel of Police Oleg Noskov, cadet of the V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the MIA of Russia Private of Police Anastasia Serpionova, Police Officer of the Inter-Municipal Division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal “Ulyanovsky”, Police Ensign Vlad Sery and Police Officer of the MIA of Russia Administration in the Primorsky Territory Police Major Valery Permyakov in a bitter struggle reached the finish ahead of rivals from Hong Kong and China.

In the finals of the futsal tournament, Russians opposed the Thai team. The main time of the match ended in a draw – 3:3, and in extra time, good luck smiled at the rivals. Our football players got silver.

The next XIX World Police and Fire Games will be held in the Netherlands in 2021,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

