Company CEO is accused of supplying poor-quality food to medical institution in Yaroslavl Region

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Yaroslavl Region completed the investigation of a criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud committed on an especially large scale” against the CEO of a company, which had supplied poor-quality clinical nutrition to medical institutions.

According to the investigation, the man supplied to medical institution the clinical nutrition that did not meet the required standards. In the period from October 2015 to July 2017, when fulfilling his obligations under the contract and agreements concluded with one of the health care institutions, he delivered to the medical institution low-quality hot clinical nutrition for patients. In particular, in violation of the requirements to clinical nutrition and contract terms, dry protein composite mixtures were not added to the products.

The total damage in this criminal case amounted to more than 17 million rubles.

The investigation took measures to compensate for the damage, through seizing the property, including expensive vehicles of the defendant.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor’s office has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

