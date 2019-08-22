Criminal case on charges of large scale fraud is being investigated in Krasnodar Territory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A local woman applied to the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novorossiysk and informed the police that she had become a victim of a fraudster.

The police officers who arrived at the scene of the incident found that an acquaintance of the victim, on the pretext of providing assistance in the sale of her apartment, had stolen more than 4.7 million rubles, after which he disappeared and stopped contacts with her.

During the operational search activities criminal investigators established the location of the suspect. The previously convicted 30-year-old local resident was detained by the police at his rented apartment in the city of Novorossiysk.

It was established that the offender disposed of the stolen funds at his discretion.

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainee.The sanctions of this article provide for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

MIL OSI