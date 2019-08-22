In Tomsk Region, police revealed fact of misappropriation of funds

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

During the operational search activities, police officers identified a suspect in the misappropriation of funds belonging to one of the organizations operating in the Tomsky District. Previously, he was not prosecuted.

According to preliminary data, the suspect, born in 1984, being a sales representative of an enterprise, serviced the territory of the Tomsky District. He supplied frozen products (semi-finished products), for which he received money in accordance with applications received from trade institutions. The man did not enter a part of the proceeds from the delivered products to the register of received funds. The damage from his illegal activities amounted to about 270 thousand rubles.

A criminal case has been instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Misappropriation or embezzlement”. The sanction of this article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years.

