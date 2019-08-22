Male suspect of illicit trafficking in firearms was detained in Novosibirsk

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region, in cooperation with the regional department of the FSB of Russia, detained a 40-year-old resident of the city of Novosibirsk, suspected of arms trafficking.

During the search of the apartment and garage rented by the offender, the investigators discovered, presumably: 2 Makarov pistols, a Baikal pistol, several magazines of ammunition, a device for silent shooting, more than 800 cartridges of various markings, 100 sets for equipping pistol cartridges, spare parts for firearms. The seized items were sent for forensic analysis. Currently, the completed forensic study of cartridges has established, that they belong to the category of ammunition for rifled firearms and are suitable for firing from a Makarov pistol.

A criminal case under Articles 222 and 222.1 of the Russian Criminal Code was initiated, the court selected against the suspect a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody.

Operative-search measures and investigative actions aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the defendants’ illegal activities are being carried out,” the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk said.

