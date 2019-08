Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

22-08-2019

On August 22, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the State Secretary of the Union State, Grigory Rapota.

During the meeting, the specific issues of the Belarusian-Russian bilateral cooperation in the framework of the Union State, as well as the activities of the Union State Standing Committee were discussed.

