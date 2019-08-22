Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia awarded representatives of German Customs Criminal Department

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A ceremony was held at the MIA of the Russian Federation to award staff-members of the German Customs Criminal Department with the medals of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “For Strengthening the International Police Cooperation”.

In October 2018, officers of the Russian MIA, together with law enforcement agencies of the Federal Republic of Germany, suppressed the activities of a transnational criminal group whose members were suspected of smuggling synthetic drugs from European Union countries to the Russian Federation on a large-scale and their further distribution. The federally wanted organizer of the drug supply and his accomplices engaged in drug trafficking were detained. On-line stores involved in the sale of prohibited substances in Russia were eliminated. Counterfeit products worth more than 10 million rubles have been seized and removed from the illegal circulation.

Major General of Police Kirill Smurov, Acting Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control, handing over awards to foreign colleagues, noted that the first ever international operation of this level achieved its goal thanks to the competence and professional approach of law enforcement officers of both the countries.

In addition, Russian and German partners expressed interest in further developing practical cooperation in the struggle with drug crime and confirmed their readiness to organize coordinated measures to eliminate drug supply channels, as well as build reliable and constructive partnership relations.

