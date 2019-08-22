Russia-Mozambique talks

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The leaders discussed issues related to the further development of Russian-Mozambican cooperation in various areas, as well as current international and regional issues.

Following the talks, Vladimir Putin and Filipe Nyusi witnessed the exchange of documents signed during the official visit of the President of Mozambique to Russia.

The list of signed documents includes an intergovernmental agreement on mutual protection of classified information and an agreement on cooperation between the interior ministries of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Mozambique; as well as documents related to technical cooperation in geology and minerals’ extraction, as well as cooperation between Rosneft, the Mozambican National Institute of Oil and the Mozambican National Hydrocarbons Company, including on the development of natural gas deposits on the shelf of Mozambique. Inter RAO-Export and EdM (Mozambique) also signed a memorandum of understanding in power generation.

Beginning of talks with President of the Republic of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, friends, we are very glad to welcome you in Moscow.

Mozambique is a natural and long-standing partner of ours. Next year we will mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. You and I know very well that the Soviet Union once played an important role in the creation of the state of Mozambique.

As you know, this autumn we will hold the first Russia – Africa forum. I know that you will have an election right at that time. I wish you good luck in it. I also hope that Mozambique will be represented at a good level at the forum.

Things are fairly quiet on the trade and economic front so far, but we have good prospects and we have gained good momentum lately.

There are issues related to the situation in the region, where a number of acute problems are being addressed by various countries today.

We are ready to develop relations between our countries in all areas. I am sure that your visit, Mr President, will give a boost to the ties between our countries.

Welcome. We are very happy to see you!

President of Mozambique Filipe Nyusi (retranslated): Thank you very much.

First of all, I must thank you for the warm welcome you have shown us. I would also like to use this opportunity to congratulate Russia on the 350th anniversary of the national flag, which is today.

I would also like to thank you for the material and moral support you have been providing us lately after two devastating cyclones swept through Mozambique. We would like to thank all Russian people for this.

I would like to thank you for your welcoming remarks. Of course, we are here to work, and we are eager to get to it.

