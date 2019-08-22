Sale of counterfeit alcohol was suppressed in the Tyumen Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Ishimsky” in the course of operational work identified the vehicle on which a large batch of counterfeit alcohol products was transported.

This vehicle was stopped by the traffic police for check of documents. The truck driver could not provide permits for the goods in the truck, and explained that he was delivering the cargo from the Sverdlovsk Region. 10,600 bottles of alcoholic beverages unmarked with federal special and excise stamps of the Russian Federation were seized. The investigation found that the seized alcohol was counterfeit. According to the preliminary estimate, its value amounts to about 2 million rubles.

In the course of further work, the police established the owner of the unmarked alcohol, he turned out to be a previously convicted unemployed 44-year-old native of Ishim. Storage places of the counterfeit products were also established, one of them belonged to the brother of the offender. During a search in the private house of the defendant’s relative, more than 6,000 bottles of alcohol were found and seized. Forensic examination found that the alcohol had fake marking. The value of the seized products is estimated at over 1 million rubles.

In total, about 17 thousand bottles worth more than 3 million rubles were withdrawn from the illegal turnover of alcohol and alcohol-containing products.

Two criminal investigations have been instituted into these facts on the grounds of a crime stipulated by paragraph 5 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation for sale or sale of unmarked alcohol products subject to mandatory marking with excise stamps, committed on a large scale”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to three years.

