Suspects of robbery and robbery attacks committed in Tatarstan were detained in Volgograd Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region, together with colleagues from the Republic of Tatarstan, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained suspects of grave and especially grave crimes.

In one of the car services in the city of Kazan, the offenders illegally seized a car, in which they were moving when attacking a 27-year-old local resident. Having inflicted bodily injuries to the citizen, they seized his mobile phone and money. After that, in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny, they illegally penetrated the apartment of another victim and, threatening him with a knife, stole 15 thousand US dollars.

Investigative units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Tatarstan have initiated criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for in Articles 161, 162 and 166 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures and investigative actions, it was established that two previously convicted for similar crimes residents of Tatarstan, that had disappeared in the Volgograd Region, could be involved in those illegal acts.

During the detention, the defendants put up armed resistance. They fired several shots in the direction of the police and, threatening with an object similar to a grenade, demanded to ensure their unhindered movement. The territory of the village was cordoned off by the police.

The suspects refused the offered chance of voluntary surrender and tried to escape, but were detained. The police seized from them a Nagan gas revolver and a dummy grenade. According to available information, the defendants could be drug intoxicated.

A procedural decision will be made on this fact, in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI