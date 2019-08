Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Russian President also sent a congratulatory message to the region’s residents on the opening of the mosque.

The mosque with a capacity of up to 30,000 worshippers takes up an area of more than 5 hectares near the Shali City high-rise area. Its dome is 43 metres high, with four 63-metre minarets on the sides. The construction of the mosque broke ground in December 2012.

MIL OSI