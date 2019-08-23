Greetings on the 75th anniversary of Pskov Region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The home of courageous and talented people filled with sincere love towards their country, the ancient land of Pskov made a significant contribution to the establishment and development of Russian statehood and added colourful and unforgettable pages to the military chronicle of Russia. It serves as a source of inspiration for outstanding Russian writers, poets, musicians, artists and architects.

It is important that the people living in this region are proud of their ancestors’ heroic deeds and labour, as well as their rich historical, cultural and spiritual heritage. They teach the young generation to care for and respect nature and unique architectural and artistic landmarks. Their deeds and popular initiatives actively promote the region’s economic potential and help tackle key challenges in the social sphere.”

The Pskov Region is part of the Northwestern Federal District. The city of Pskov, one of the most ancient Russian cities, was first mentioned in chronicles in 903. Izborsk is the oldest town in the region, first mentioned in 862. A lot of architectural and historical landmarks such as churches and fortresses have survived in the Pskov Region since the 12th century.

