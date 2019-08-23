Greetings to participants in the opening of a mosque in the city of Shali

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The implementation of this large, impressive project is an important event for Shali residents and the entire Chechen Republic. The new mosque is called upon to become a major spiritual and educational centre, a source for promoting the genuine, intransient values of Islam and a centre of religious and cultural life for the region’s Muslims.

I am sure that this magnificent mosque, one of Europe’s largest, will help attract people, especially the younger generation, to the historical and religious traditions of their fathers and grandfathers and promote peace and accord in our society.”

