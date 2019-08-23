In Samara Region policemen detained a woman suspected of organizing the activities of Ponzi scheme

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Directorate for Togliatti found out that a 39-year-old woman, a citizen of Togliatti, received money from people through fraud and abuse of trust during the period from September 2015 to August 2019. The total amount of money exceeded 1 million rubles. The suspect was the Chairman of the Board of a credit institution operating in the city, and she promised the victims increased payment for the funds invested by them. The criminal used the money at her sole discretion.

The investigators of the MIA of Russia Directorate for Togliatti initiated a criminal case against the woman for a crime provided for in part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”. The penal part of the mentioned Article provides for maximum punishment in the form of up to 10-year imprisonment. Policemen now search for the victims suffered from the woman’s illegal actions.

MIL OSI