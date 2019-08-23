Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

23 August 2019

Belarus will continue to persistently develop relations with Georgia, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze on 23 August.

“Belarus maintains very close cooperation with all post-Soviet republics. We do not divide them into the good and the bad. I think, even if there are any drawbacks and problems in cooperation, they can be handled in a calm and patient manner. This is what we are doing with certain post-Soviet states. In this regard you can count on us, we will develop our relations in a persistent and patient manner (although this period is already behind) in the best interests of the Belarusian and Georgian peoples,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

© 2019, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI