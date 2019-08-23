The MIA of Russia informs of the main 2014-2018 crime trends

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The comprehensive measures taken by the law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation to prevent, detect, suppress and solve crimes ensure stabilisation of the criminal situation in the country from 2014 to 2018.

The number of crimes registered in the Russian Federation in the mentioned period shows a gradual fall from 2,190.6 thousand in 2014 to 1,991.5 thousand in 2018.

The number of victims of criminal offense has reduced from 35.3 thousand in 2014 to 26 thousand in 2018.

The share of serious and particularly serious crimes in the total number of registered crimes has decreased from 24.3% to 22.5%. The number of murders and attempted murders has reduced (from 11.9 thousand to 8.6 thousand), as well as reckless conduct endangering life (from 32.9 thousand cases to 23.2 thousand cases) and rape (from 4.2 thousand cases to 3.4 thousand cases).

Similar trends are observed when analysing the statistical data on the major property crimes. The number of assaults has decreased almost twice (14.3 thousand in 2014 vs. 7.5 thousand in 2018), robberies – almost thrice (77.7 thousand vs. 50.1 thousand respectively), theft – by 17% (from 908.9 thousand to 756.4 thousand), including apartment theft – by 35% (from 80.1 thousand to 52.1 thousand).

The streets of cities, towns and villages have become much safer. The number of registered cases of transport hijacking has decreased almost twice (from 34.2 thousand in 2014 to 19.5 thousand in 2018), as well as the number of cases of criminal hooliganism (4 thousand vs. 2.1 thousand respectively). Prevention programs that target underage individuals with criminal background are rewarding.

The level of road safety has increased considerably. The number of road accidents has decreased by almost 16% (from 199.7 thousand in 2014 to 168.1 thousand in 2018), the number of deceased in road accidents has fallen almost thrice (from 27 thousand to 18.2 thousand people), the number of injured – approximately by 15% (from 251.8 thousand to 214.9 thousand people).

However, the number of registered cases of fraud and the number of crimes committed with the help of computer and information technologies has increased in the recent years. At present the MIA of Russia develops and adopts additional organisational, legal and preventive measures to prevent the mentioned criminal manifestations,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI