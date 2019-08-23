The result of a football match sparked the doubts

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia investigates a criminal case initiated under parts 1 and 3 of Article 184 of the RF Criminal Code into match fixing – Round 27 of “Olimp – 2018/2019 Professional Football League Zone South”. The match between Chaika and Chernomorets was played on May 13, 2019 at the Central Stadium named after I.P. Chaika, Peschanokopskoe Village, Rostov Region.In the course of preliminary investigation, the officers of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia in cooperation with the officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption (ES&CC) and the Federal Security Service of Russia made over 20 searches in the offices of football clubs and in the homes of the managers, football players and other individuals who may be involved in the crime in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Adler and Novorossiysk.Evidentiary items and documents relevant to the criminal case investigation were found and seized.In the coming days, several Chernomorets football players will be invited to the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia for further investigative activities.The preliminary investigation is still in process,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

MIL OSI