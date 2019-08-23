Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order to award the police officers who have protected a baby from its drunk father in the Republic of Mordovia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order to award departmental medals to police officers from Saransk (the Republic of Mordovia) – Vasili Martynov and Viktor Kovalchuk,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.On August 19, at about 3 p.m., the call centre of the MIA of Russia Directorate for Saransk received a call from local residents reporting that they had seen a man in the window on the third floor of a block house in Sevastopolskaya Street; the man was going to throw a baby out of the window.Officers of police division No.1 (for Oktyabrski District of Saransk) of the MIA of Russia Directorate for Saransk came to the accident scene: Lieutenant of Police Vasili Martynov, precinct officer of Precinct Officer and Juvenile Affairs Division; Senior Sergeant of Police Viktor Kovalchuk, policeman and driver of the service group (operative investigation team) of the call centre; and representatives of the Emergency Ministry of the Russian Federation (or emergency service).By that time the man had moved to the balcony and hanged the baby out of the window from time to time promising to drop it. At the risk of his life, Lieutenant of Police Vasili Martynov approached the law-breaker walking on the cornice of the building and asking the man to stop his wrongful acts. Senior Sergeant of Police Viktor Kovalchuk watched out for the colleague from the window of a neighbouring flat. Seizing the right moment, Vasili Martynov pushed the man into the room and detained him together with the colleague. The officers saved the baby due to their courage and professionalism.“Lieutenant of Police Vasili Martynov is awarded the MIA of Russia medal “For Valour in Service”, and Senior Sergeant of Police Viktor Kovalchuk is awarded the MIA of Russia medal “For Courage in the Course of Rescue” for their courage. In the coming days the awards will be handed out to the police officers at the regular meeting of the MIA of Russia Public Council,” Irina Volk added.

MIL OSI