Greetings on the opening of the 2019 New Wave Junior international contest for young pop singers

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This popular creative gathering has long become an integral part of modern pop culture and has made for a number of years a considerable contribution to enhancing international humanitarian cooperation and mutual understanding. The key is that it offers young contestants a wonderful opportunity to present their talents to a respected jury and spectators, meet on the same stage with acclaimed iconic singers, acquire useful competitive experience, and make an important step on the road to professional success. This is why being a New Wave participant is a great opportunity, and even more so is becoming its finalist.

I am sure that the packed programme of the forum, the warm and hospitable atmosphere of the resort city of Sochi will make this song and music festival unforgettable, will inspire in everyone the warmest emotions and foster an excellent mood.”

