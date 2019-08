Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You have represented Russia very impressively at the world championships in Hungary, having taken the top step on the victory podium in the 4 person Canoe 500 metre event.

Such a remarkable result is a well-deserved reward for your talent, skill and a true champion’s character. I also congratulate your coaches, mentors and everyone who helped you achieve success.”

