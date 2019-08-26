In Bashkortostan the MIA of Russia officers solved a fraud under the guise of financial transactions on the stock exchange

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Directorate for Ufa in cooperation with Rosgvardia suppressed the activities of an enterprise rendering business consulting services. The latter raised money under the guise of financial transactions on the stock exchange.According to preliminary data, the call-centre operators found potential clients on job websites. Then the criminals persuaded people to participate in electronic trading on stock exchange. As a result, people lost their money. Then the operators proposed new bets but taking into account recommendations of the false brokers. Afterwards, victims pledged their apartments and obtained loans to make new bets, hoping to receive large profit.It was found that the transactions had been carried out on the website simulating a trading floor. The enterprise changed its name and office location over a period of several years.About 70 applications from local citizens were filed to the internal affairs authorities of the Republic of Bashkortostan. Investments varied from 300 thousand to 6 million rubles. According to preliminary data, the enterprise raised over 50 million rubles.The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia General Investigation Administration for the Republic of Bashkortostan initiated a criminal case for a crime provided for in part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. In the course of operative-search measures, four managers of the enterprise were detained. Charges were brought against them. Two of them were imposed house arrest. The other two were imposed travel restrictions and entered into recognisance to behave.During searches made simultaneously in the office premises and the accused parties’ homes, evidentiary office equipment and data storage devices, different financial and economic records, seals and bank cards relevant to the criminal case were seized. Besides, several expensive cars, over 55 million rubles and foreign cash were found.The preliminary investigation is still in process,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

