Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the members of the German Parliamentary Delegation

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

26-08-2019

On August 26, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the members of the German Parliamentary Delegation during their visit to Belarus, organized by the German Friedrich Ebert Foundation.

The delegation included representatives of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, namely the member of the Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs, former Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety of Germany, Barbara Hendricks, the Deputy Head of the German-Belarusian Parliamentary Group at the German Bundestag, Oliver Kaczmarek, members of the German Bundestag Rene Rospel and Fritz Felgentreu, and member of the European Parliament Joachim Schuster.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of Belarusian-German cooperation, including its’ parliamentary dimension, the interaction between Belarus and the EU and topical issues on the regional agenda. Significant potential was noted for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian spheres.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI