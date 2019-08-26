On August 27, Vladimir Putin will meet with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On August 27, Vladimir Putin will meet in Zhukovsky with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan Recep TayyipPresident of Turkey , who will be in Russia on a short working visit and will attend the 14th International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019.

During the talks, the leaders are expected to discuss issues related to the further development of Russian-Turkish cooperation in the political, trade, economic, military, technical and cultural spheres, as well as topical aspects of the international and regional agenda.

MIL OSI