On August 27, the President will attend the closing ceremony of the 45th WorldSkills professional excellence competition held in Kazan from August 22 to 26.

After addressing the participants of the international competition, Vladimir Putin will meet with the Russian team of young professionals and WorldSkills International President Simon Bartley.

Officially, the Russian Federation joined WorldSkills in 2012, becoming the 60th country to participate in the international initiative, which now includes 80 states.

Today, the Worldskills Russia union of young professionals covers all regions, 3,500 colleges, 160 universities, and 25 major companies such as Rosatom, Rostec, Roskosmos, Rosneft, Rosseti, Evraz, Sibur, Russian Railways, etc.

Russia’s bid to host the event won in 2015 during competitions in Sao Paulo, Brazil, beating Paris and Charleroi. The competition is held once every two years.

