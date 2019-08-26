Third meeting of working group to prepare State Council meeting on healthcare

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President , together with Governor of Ivanovo Region Stanislav Voskresensky Voskresensky StanislavGovernor of Ivanovo Region , who heads the Healthcare working group, held a third meeting of the working group to prepare a State Council meeting on the tasks facing the regions in developing healthcare.

The meeting was attended by Governor of Omsk Region Alexander Burkov Burkov AlexanderGovernor of Omsk Region , Governor of Kirov Region Igor Vasilyev Vasilyev IgorGovernor of the Kirov Region , Governor of Novgorod Region Andrei Nikitin Nikitin AndreiGovernor of Novgorod Region and Deputy Healthcare Minister Yevgeny Kamkin, as well as representatives of federal and regional executive bodies, research institutions and expert organisations.

Speakers noted that the most urgent problems in primary care are personnel shortages due to low salaries and bad working environment, the poor condition of equipment in medical facilities, shortages of medical care, insufficient informational support of its processes and the lack of logistical access.

Efforts to find solutions to all these problems will be made, including the drafting of programmes to upgrade primary healthcare in the regions.

Participants in the meeting of the working group also discussed proposals on improving personnel training and using modern technology in primary healthcare.

A draft report will be prepared by October 1 of this year and discussed at the next meeting of the working group.

