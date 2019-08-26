XX Meeting of Coordination Council of the Heads of Tax (Financial) Investigation Authorities of the CIS Member States was held in the Republic of Tadzhikistan

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The anniversary XX Meeting of Coordination Council of the Heads of Tax (Financial) Investigation Authorities of the CIS Member States was held in Dushanbe (the Republic of Tadzhikistan). The meeting was attended by representatives of law enforcement agencies of Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kirgizia, Tadzhikistan and Uzbekistan.The opening speech was made by Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Kurnosenko, Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption, the Chairman of the Coordination Council of the Heads of Tax (Financial) Investigation Authorities of the CIS Member States in 2017-2019.The participants discussed economic security of the member states, and countering the financing of extremism and terrorism. The delegates shared their experience of interagency cooperation in countering the smuggling and illegal trafficking of excise goods.As a result of the meeting, a number of decisions were adopted to support the improvement of the international cooperation in this sphere.The activities of the working groups of experts were expanded from countering the organisation of illegal gambling and non-return of funds from abroad to combating illegal cashing.At the meeting, Sulaimon Said Sultonzoda, the Director of Agency for State Financial Control and Combating the Corruption of the Republic of Tadzhikistan, was elected Chairman of the Coordination Council for the next period.For reference:The Coordination Council of the Heads of Tax (Financial) Investigation Authorities of the CIS Member States (KSONR) is an authority of sector cooperation of the Commonwealth of Independent States for interaction and coordination of the fight against violations of the tax (financial) legislation.The chairmanship in the Coordination Council is performed in turn by representatives of each CIS member state that has signed the Decision on the Coordination Council, in the order of the Russian alphabet, within one year, unless otherwise is resolved by the Coordination Council of the Heads of Tax (Financial) Investigation Authorities of the CIS Member States.The Secretariat functions are entrusted to the tax (financial) investigation authority of the CIS member state, the head of which is chairing the Coordination Council, together with the structural unit of the CIS Executive Committee.The main form of the Coordination Council activity is a meeting attended by the heads of tax (financial) investigation authorities, representatives of other ministries and agencies, employees of the Coordination Council operating bodies, international organisations and tax (financial) investigation authorities of other countries that are not members of the Coordination Council. Decisions at meetings are adopted by consensus.

