Ambassador of Belarus Y.Sluka presented copies of his credentials

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

27.08-2019

On August 26, 2019 in Amman the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Syrian Arab Republic and to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan concurrently, Yury Sluka, presented copies of his credentials to the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Bashir Zubi.

During the ceremony the parties discussed the state and prospects of development of Belarusian-Jordanian relations. Y.Sluka emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in various fields. B.Zubi confirmed the great potential for enhancing cooperation between two countries and expressed his readiness to provide assistance to the activities of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Jordan.

