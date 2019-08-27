Greetings to International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“For over 25 years, leading Russian developers and manufacturers of aviation and space equipment and their international colleagues have been gathering in the city of Zhukovsky for one of the world’s largest industry fairs. The exhibition showcases the latest accomplishments of our researchers, engineers and designers in civil, military and transport aircraft engineering and the helicopter industry. Offering an intense business programme, MAKS is always a long-awaited landmark event for numerous aviation enthusiasts. Thanks to the stunning and awe-inspiring demonstrations by test pilots and aerobatics teams, the air show is a truly unforgettable spectacle.

It gives me great satisfaction to note that the innovative designs displayed at this year’s salon is undisputable evidence of the fact that the Russian aerospace industry is making steady progress and is bravely implementing modern technology while preserving the best traditions of the national engineering school. The high quality, reliability and safety of Russian designs remain unfailing.

I am certain that MAKS will be a successful event that will contribute to the strengthening of the Russian aerospace industry’s innovative potential and competitive performance. It will serve to expand cooperation with our international partners and carry out progressive and ambitious projects.”

