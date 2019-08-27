In Kostroma, police suppressed the distribution of substandard medical goods

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kostroma Region with the participation of the Rosgvardia suppressed the activities of a group, whose members were engaged in the repacking and further sale of expired individual dressing packages.According to available information, a local resident was the organizer of the illegal business. From May 2018 to August 2019, he purchased in warehouses of the Moscow Region expired medical goods, which the accomplices repackaged, stamped with the enterprise stamp and returned to the customer.Subsequently, falsified goods were sold in bulk to dealers who sold them through the public procurement platform.12 searches were conducted at the addresses of products manufacturing and storage, as well as in the places of residence of the accomplices. 4.5 thousand expired individual dressing packages, the same number of repackaged falsified products, as well as manufacturing seals and stamps as well as accounting documents were seized.Within the case, a number of special examinations have been appointed, the results of which will give base to a conclusion on the legality of the use of someone else’s trademark by the offenders,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk. Investigators of the Investigative Administration for the Kostroma Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “a” of part 2 of Article 238.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

MIL OSI