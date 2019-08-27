In Tver, police detained real estate fraud suspect

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A local resident made a statement to the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Tver that an unknown man, by deception, had stolen money from him. The total damage amounted to 1.8 million rubles.

It has been established that the 46-year-old resident of the regional center, previously repeatedly convicted for fraud, was engaged in real estate activities. He met the victim leading an asocial lifestyle and owning an apartment in Tver.

Then, based on a fake power of attorney for this property the offender fraudulently documented the right of ownership to other persons. After completing the transaction and receipt of money, the suspect disappeared.

In the course of operational-search measures the offender was identified and detained by police officers with the power support of the Rosgvardia.

The suspect was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years.

MIL OSI