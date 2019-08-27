In Vladimir, police completed criminal investigation into case of fraud, which led to depriving citizens of their right to housing

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigators of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Vladimir completed the investigation of a criminal case against a 39-year-old resident of the Kameshkovsky District. The man is charged with six crimes under part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”.

According to investigators, in 2016 the defendant and several of his identified accomplices, placed an announcement in the regional media on the issue to individuals of cash loans secured with real estate. With citizens who applied for the service, a contract of sale was concluded instead of a loan agreement. At the same time, the defendant explained to the owner that it was a temporary measure and the property would be re-registered again to its rightful owner upon repayment of the debt. Subsequently, most of the real estate objects were sold to third parties. Along with that, the accomplices, under the pretext of documenting a mortgage, urged the sellers to sign a sales contract with a controlled person without transferring the money. After this, the transfer of ownership was registered in civil proceedings.

In the course of communication with potential victims, various methods were used. In particular, the offenders could for several hours convince citizens of the profitability of the transaction. Under psychological pressure, some victims even signed fictitious money receipts.

Investigators found six episodes of unlawful activity. The total material damage exceeded 6 million rubles. During the investigation, 2.5 million rubles were reimbursed.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor’s office has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.

