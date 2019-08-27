International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The presidents toured the exposition featuring the latest aircraft, including the newest Russian Su-57 fighter jet, the Su-35 fighter jet, the Ka-62 medium helicopter and the Mi-38 heavy utility helicopter.

Next they inspected the Be-200 amphibious aircraft. Vladimir Putin updated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the basic specifications of this plane and invited him to board the MC-21 passenger aeroplane, where they examined the cockpit and the passenger cabin.

* * *

Speech at the MAKS-2019 opening ceremony

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: President Erdogan, ladies and gentlemen, colleagues, friends,

I am delighted to welcome the participants and guests of the International Aviation and Space Salon and above all, our good friend, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

I am confident that all our foreign partners and, of course, our Turkish friends want to see the achievements of the Russian aircraft industry and to learn about the technical capabilities of the latest-generation equipment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, and this offers new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

I would like to say that we appreciate international interest in the Russian aviation and space salon, which we see as recognition of Russia’s huge intellectual, research, technological and export potential, as well as its unique aircraft manufacturing traditions, which make Russia a leader in the global aerospace industry.

We understand that the prospects of the aircraft industry largely depend on broad international cooperation, the close integration of the projects our designers and scientists are working on, and on the efficient use of production facilities.

We are interested in the MAKS air show gaining further recognition as a respected platform for business exchanges, sharing ideas and signing mutually beneficial contracts. This is the 14th time that MAKS has brought together all those interested in the history, present and future of aviation and, as always, it harmoniously combines lucid research and practical content and a vibrant show.

As usual, visitors will have the chance to see the products of leading aviation enterprises from around the world; I would like to highlight in particular the key aerospace corporations of China. China is a partner of the current air show.

Among the innovations presented at this year’s air show, which will be of interest to both specialists and visitors, there are new promising developments for unmanned systems and for small and business aviation, as well as breakthrough projects in the civil aircraft industry such as the MC-21 aircraft, and the Mi-38 and Ka-62 helicopters.

The unique historical exhibition of the legendary Soviet aircraft is sure to impress visitors. Some of the craft were found on the battlefields of World War II and restored enabling them to fly again.

And of course, the MAKS programme includes a spectacular performance by virtuoso aerobatics teams and demonstration flights of the latest Russian aircraft.

I would like to thank everyone who prepared the 14th International Aviation and Space Salon and those who will work hard at its venues in the coming days.

I wish all the participants and guests of the air show great success, fruitful meetings and contacts and a clear sky overhead.

Thank you.

