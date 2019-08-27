Investigators suppressed drug supply channel in Kaluga Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the Kaluga Region, during the implementation of a set of operational-search measures aimed at identifying and suppressing facts of illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, a group of citizens of one of the neighboring republics came into the focus of investigators’ attention

When checking these persons for involvement in illegal actions, the police found that around the twentieth of July in Moscow two suspects had rented a car in which they arrived in Kaluga and rented an apartment.

According to investigators, the defendants purchased drugs from third parties in the capital, delivered them to Kaluga, where the drugs were packaged in small batches. After that, moving around the regional center in the car, the suspects carried out the distribution of prohibited drugs through “caches”.

Soon the partners decided to involve into their illegal business as a student a third fellow countryman. At the next sale of drugs, the criminal trio was detained. During a personal search and during the search of the place of residence of the suspects, police officers found and seized more than 400 grams of synthetic drugs.

A criminal case has been initiated on the crime features stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 20 years.

