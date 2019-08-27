Mini-football championship among police officers was opened in Sochi

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The WISPA SOCHI 2019 mini-football championship among Security and Law Enforcement Staff was officially opened in Sochi. More than 200 law enforcement officers from 22 countries have arrived in the southern capital of Russia to participate in the tournament.

The opening ceremony was attended by State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia Igor Zubov, Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory Major General of Police Vladimir Andreev, Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory – Chief of the Internal Affairs Administration for the City of Sochi Major General of Police Sergei Ogurtsov, President of the World Police Association WISPA Luke Borlon and President of WISPA Russia, the main organizer of “WISPA SOCHI 2019” Evgeny Dorokhin.

Welcoming the participants, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia Igor Zubov noted the importance of the international sports event, which united sports, national culture and friendship. Igor Zubov wished the participants good luck and sports victories.

The closing ceremony of the championship and the ceremony of awarding the winners will take place on August 30.

The WISPA SOCHI 2019 is a significant event and is held annually in different countries. The main organizers of the championship were the World Police Association WorldWide Indoor Soccer Police Association, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory and the “Antiterror” International Law Enforcement Association.

