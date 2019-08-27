Results of inspection of JSC Kemsocinbank carried out by provisional administration (26.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Results of inspection of JSC Kemsocinbank carried out by provisional administration

The provisional administration to manage JSC Kemsocinbank (hereinafter, the Bank), appointed by Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1225, dated 31.05.2019, following the banking licence revocation, established in the course of the inspection that the Bank’s officials had conducted operations to withdraw the Bank’s assets through loans granted to legal entities and a real estate disposal transaction concluded with an individual of dubious solvency or knowingly unable to fulfil their obligations to the Bank.

According to the provisional administration, the Bank’s assets do not exceed 1.73 billion rubles, while its liabilities to creditors total 1.96 billion rubles.

On 29 July 2019, the Arbitration Court of the Kemerovo Region declared the Bank bankrupt. The State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency was appointed as receiver.

The Bank of Russia submitted the information on the financial transactions suspected of being criminal offences that had been conducted by the Bank’s officials to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation and the Investigative Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for consideration and procedural decision-making.

26 August 2019

