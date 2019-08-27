Suspect of brutal murder of woman was detained

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“On August 23 of this year, the body of a 58-year-old woman with obvious signs of violent death was found in an apartment of a house on the Novatorov Boulevard in St. Petersburg. In addition, the parked near the house Volvo car, belonging to her, was stolen.

The General Investigative Administration for St. Petersburg of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation initiated a criminal case under part 1 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures in the city of Skhodnya in the Moscow Region, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained on suspicion of committing the crime a 26-year-old non-working resident of St. Petersburg living next to the murdered woman.

Currently the suspect is detained in accordance with Article 91 of the RF Code of Criminal Procedure,” said the MIA official representative Irina Volk.

