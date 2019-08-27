Traffic inspector helped two lost dogs return to their owner in Republic of Karelia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Traffic Police inspector of the MIA of Russia Division for the Pryazhinsky District of the Republic of Karelia Aleksey Kuritsyn was on duty patrolling a section of the federal highway “Sortavala”. Suddenly he noticed two dogs running down the roadway. Drivers had to maneuver and brake sharply to avoid hitting the animals. The policeman stopped his car. Dogs did not show any friendliness and did not come close to the stranger. But Aleksey patiently talked with them, pointing to the open door of the patrol car. As a result, the animals trusted the caring man and jumped into the car. On the medallion fixed on the collar of one of them, the inspector found the owner’s phone number, which he immediately called. It turned out that the pets were lost more than a week ago during a country outing in a forest. The owner failed in finding them and returned to Petrozavodsk. At present, the dogs have been returned to the owner,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

