Ambassador of Belarus V.Baranouski presented his credentials to the President of Lithuania

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

28-08-2019

On August 28, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Lithuania, Valery Baranouski, presented his credentials to the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda.

Foto: Press Service of the President of Lithuania

During the ceremony a meeting between V.Baranouski and G.Nauseda was held. The Ambassador of Belarus noted the presence of active and productive interaction in the economic, transit, humanitarian and other fields and also confirmed the openness of our country to a constructive dialogue in the spirit of good neighborliness on all issues on the bilateral agenda.

The President of Lithuania emphasized the importance of the further development of Belarusian-Lithuanian relations, which are based on the close historical and cultural relationship between two countries, as well as on the positive experience of cooperation in various spheres.

MIL OSI