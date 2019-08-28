“Black” loggers from Buryatia will appear in court for illegal logging of more than 600 cubic meters of wood

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigators of the Investigative Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Buryatia completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against an entrepreneur accused of organizing illegal logging of more than 600 cubic meters of forest plantations in the Barguzinsky District.

Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Buryatia, with the power support of Rosgvardia fighters detained the organized group at the time of illegal activities. Trucks and passenger vehicles, chainsaws and cut wood were seized from the offenders.

It was established that the illegal logging was carried out under the guise of legal entrepreneurial activity. The organized group consisted of three residents of the Barguzinsky District aged from 27 to 39, two of whom were relatives. Other persons were also involved to carry out the work. The “black” loggers made a special device for branding trees and, with its help, marked the trees, creating the appearance of legal logging.

The damage caused to the forest fund, according to the certificate of the Republican Forestry Agency, amounted to more than ten million rubles.

Six criminal cases, instituted on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 260 of the RF Criminal Code, were combined into one proceeding. The criminal case against the organizer of the illegal logging has been made into a separate proceeding and has been currently sent with an indictment to the Barguzinsky District Court of the Republic of Buryatia. The criminal case against the remaining members of the organized group has also been sent to court.

