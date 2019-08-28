In Artek, Valentina Kazakova, Chief of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, solemnly handed first passports to young Russians

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

At the Artek International Children’s Center in Crimea, the ceremony of handing the first passports to young Russian citizens, who celebrated their 14th birthday there, took place. It was held during the closing ceremony of the 9th shift at the Artek-Arena, which brought together more than three thousand children, as well as guests of the children’s center.

Addressing the participants of the event, the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, Police Major-General Valentina Kazakova, noted that being a citizen of Russia was a great honor.

“From the moment you receive the main document of a citizen of the Russian Federation – a passport, you become full citizens of your country, acquire rights and duties,” Valentina Kazakova emphasized. “Today, with this small book with seals, you begin the chronicle of your adult life, and let it be made of only good events”.

The Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration wished the children to walk confidently through life, be proud of their surname recorded in the passport.

In a solemn ceremony, 17 children received their first identification document of a citizen of the Russian Federation, eight more were given certificates for obtaining a passport at their places of residence.

The event was also attended by the acting Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Crimea, Police Major-General Pavel Karanda, who congratulated the young Russians and presented memorable gifts.

Today’s ceremony in Crimea was the starting point for the start of official events dedicated to the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the establishment of units for migration issues at the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. They will be held in all regions of the country and will end on September 11 on the anniversary day.

