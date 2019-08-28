In Krasnoyarsk Territory, police suppressed illegal channel of sturgeons and black caviar distribution

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Lesosibirsk as a result of a preventive operation “Putina-2019” seized more than 96 kilograms of sturgeon and 3 kilograms of black caviar.In the framework of the earlier initiated criminal case on the illegal capture of aquatic biological resources, police officers during a search at the place of a previously convicted local resident seized 19 sturgeons and 82 sterlets, as well as 3 kilograms of black caviar. In addition, 16 tanks with cut fish were discovered. Currently the seized biological resources have been sent for a forensic study. The amount of damage caused is being established.A criminal investigation on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 258.1 of the Russian Criminal Code was initiated against the detainee. The suspect has been released on his own recognizance and proper behavior. The preliminary criminal investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

