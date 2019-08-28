Issue of commemorative precious metal coins (28.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Issue of commemorative precious metal coins

On 28 August 2019, the Bank of Russia issues a commemorative silver coin in denomination of 3 rubles ‘100th Anniversary of the Russian State University of Cinematography named after S. Gerasimov’ (Catalogue No. 5111-0407).

The coin (fine precious metal content 31.1 g, fineness 925) has a round shape and is 39.00 mm in diameter.

The obverse and reverse sides of the coin have a relief rim along the circumference.

The obverse of the coin features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION) and ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA), the coin denomination ‘3 РУБЛЯ’ (3 RUBLES), the year of issue ‘2019 г.’ (2019), the chemical symbol of the metal according to Mendeleev’s Periodic Table of Elements, fineness, the St. Petersburg Mint trademark, and fine metal content.

The reverse of the coin bears the logo of the Russian State University of Cinematography (VGIK) against the background of a relief image of a film strip and the inscriptions below: ‘100 ЛЕТ’ (100 YEARS) and ‘ВГИК им. С.А. ГЕРАСИМОВА’ (VGIK n. a. S. GERASIMOV).

The edge of the coin is corrugated.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

The mintage is 3 thousand pieces.

The new coin is legal tender of the Russian Federation and is mandatory for acceptance for all kinds of payments without any restrictions at its face value.

28 August 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

