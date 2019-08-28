Meeting with Acting Governor of Kursk Region Roman Starovoit

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Roman Starovoit Starovoit RomanActing Governor of Kursk Region , who has been Acting Governor since October 2018, said some of the region’s economic development indicators had increased considerably. For example, investment volumes have gone up by almost 35 percent. The agriculture sector is posting robust growth, the grain harvest is nearing five million tonnes, of which 4.5 million tonnes have already been harvested, an increase of 300,000 tonnes on 2018.

Regarding healthcare, six paramedic centres will open in 2019, and construction of three more will be launched. The ambulance fleet will also be renewed completely. The region’s authorities are drafting a healthcare development strategy.

According to Mr Starovoit, the third stage of the regional oncology centre will be completed soon. It will become one of the most advanced oncology centres in terms of technical equipment and the largest in Russia, with a total floor-space of 95,000 square metres.

As far as education is concerned, a school for 1,000 students will open by the end of the year in Zheleznogorsk, the city with the second biggest population in the Kursk Region. Regional authorities are discussing the construction of schools and kindergartens under public-private partnership principles, so as to complete these important social facilities more quickly.

The Acting Governor also reported on work under the national project Safe and High-Quality Roads. Over 51 kilometres of main roads in Kursk will be renovated in 2019. Mr Starovoit expressed confidence that the national project, due to be implemented until late 2024, will considerably improve the road situation in the region’s capital.

Vladimir Putin and Roman Starovoit also discussed measures to perpetuate the memory of famous writer Daniil Granin (1919–2017), who was born in the Kursk Region. A project to build a museum complex, a chapel and an open-air site for conducting readings and other events is already underway. There are also plans to establish a gallery of masterpieces by artist Alexander Deineka (1899–1969), another famous Kursk native.

Kursk is one of the oldest Russian cities. Mr Starovoit discussed preparations for the city’s 1,000th anniversary, including the renovation of its historical centre. The international architecture competition Kursk 2032 aiming to restore the historical and cultural image of the city centre has now been launched, and the winners will be selected in late August.

