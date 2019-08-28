MIA of Russia officials blocked heroin supply channel

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Transport Infrastructure blocked the channel for the supply in the Russian Federation of narcotic drug – heroin, organized by a group of people. Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration of Transport for the Central Federal District initiated a criminal case under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.According to available information, the drugs were delivered to the city of Moscow by rail and air, and then distributed in various regions of the country.As a result of operational-search measures, officers of internal affairs bodies on transport, together with officers of the MIA of Russia Special Operations Center to Ensure Road Safety, in the vicinity of the Buzhaninovo village of the Sergievo-Posadsky District, Moscow Region, stopped a car with two men inside. During the inspection, almost 3 kilograms of packaged heroin were seized from them.Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure against one of the suspects. Investigative actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

