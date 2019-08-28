Police officers seized counterfeit products in Kaluga Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Lyudinovsky” revealed a fact of violation of the law in the retail trade.

Law enforcement officers found that in one of the shopping centers of the city, a private entrepreneur had committed the sale of watches with the illegal use of trademarks of two well-known manufacturers. All the products were seized and sent for examination. The study found that the analyzed products had signs of counterfeiting. Thus, the copyright holders suffered a damaged of 640 thousand rubles.

There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 1 of Article 180 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal use of means of goods individualization”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 2 years.

