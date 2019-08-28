Police saved from perishing over 4 thousand Central-Asian turtles in Orenburg Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Detectives of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Orskoye” investigate a criminal case under part 1 of Article 226.1 of the Russian Criminal Code on smuggling animals included in the International Red Book.Earlier, in the Orenburg Region, border guards stopped at an automobile checkpoint on the state border of the Russian Federation a Volvo vehicle in the trailer of which, under the guise of cabbage, 4,100 Central Asian turtles were transported. The driver explained that he did not know about the living consignment, and was not acquainted with the customer and the owner of the goods. The market value of the seized turtles amounted to 7,790,000 rubles. Central Asian turtles are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (1973) and are classified by the Government of the Russian Federation as a strategically important resource, that is why it has taken some time to resolve the issue of their re-export. The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region organized the accommodation of reptiles in an empty building of the Orenburg Pedagogical University, where police officers, along with faculty and students, took care of them for a month and a half.Meanwhile, an agreement was reached with Rosprirodnadzor, the Committee on Forestry and Wildlife of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the re-export of turtles to their natural habitat.Currently, 4,100 Central Asian turtles have been released into the wild in the Arys ares of the Republic of Kazakhstan.A preliminary criminal investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

