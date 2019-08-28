Two residents of St. Petersburg will stand trial for trafficking in ethyl alcohol

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against two previously convicted local residents aged 48 and 51. They are accused of committing a crime under part 2 of Article 171.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production and (or) trafficking of ethyl alcohol, alcoholic and alcohol-containing products”.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that in the period from 2016 to August 2018, the offenders were involved in the illegal acquisition of ethyl alcohol outside the region with its subsequent sale in smaller batches. The accomplices rented storage facilities in an industrial zone in the village of Shushary, where, using special equipment, they stored and poured ethyl alcohol into small containers for customers, as well as delivered those illegal products to their addresses. In turn, the buyers resold the specified goods or produced from the ethyl alcohol alcohol-containing flavored products and sent them for sale to other regions.

As a result of operational actions, police officers seized from illegal trafficking ethyl alcohol in the amount of about seven tons with a total worth of at least one and a half million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Pushkinsky District Court for consideration on the merits.

