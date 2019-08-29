46-year-old resident of Perm Territory was convicted for series of frauds in tourism

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The verdict of the Dzerzhinsky District Court came into force, by which a resident of Perm born in 1973 was found guilty of 9 crimes under part 2 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud with causing significant damage to a citizen”.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the offender was the executive director of one of the travel agencies. Based on the issued to her power of attorney, she concluded agreements with clients on the selection, booking and purchasing of a tour. After some time, the organization ceased operating, the data on it were excluded from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities.

Knowing about the liquidation of the Company, the woman decided to take advantage of the situation and commit theft. She continued concluding tourist services agreements with applying citizens. Unaware that the offender did not have the authority to carry out those actions, the victims paid for the vouchers. Upon receiving the money, the offender informed the clients about the transfer of the necessary amount to the tourist company, but in fact appropriated the funds. In a number of cases, the fraudster did make a partial payment for the reserved tour, while stealing the rest of the money.

A few days before the date of the trip, citizens turned to the woman, to get the package of documents necessary for the departure, but found out that the vacation would not take place. The woman from Perm named various reasons for that: blocking of Internet sites or non-confirmation of the application by counterparties and promised to return the money, but later she stopped responding to calls.

16 people, who had contributed amounts from 40 to 200 thousand rubles, became victims of the offender’s unlawful actions. The total damage exceeded 1.5 million rubles.

For the totality of crimes, the court sentenced the citizen to 3 years in prison (suspended). She is also obliged to compensate for the material damage.

