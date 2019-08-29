Bank of Russia purchases VOKBANK’s shares (28.08.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia purchases VOKBANK’s shares

The Bank of Russia has purchased over 99.99% of ordinary shares of Joint-Stock Company Volgo‑Oksky Commercial Bank (Registration No. 312) (hereinafter, JSC VOKBANK).

This purchase has been made within the implementation of the Bank of Russia’s equity ownership plan to prevent JSC VOKBANK’s bankruptcy. According to this plan, the Bank of Russia should acquire an additional issue of JSC VOKBANK’s ordinary shares in the amount of 2.73 billion rubles.

28 August 2019

