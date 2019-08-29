Belarus police detain Moscow protester

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/93855 2019 2019-08-29T11:30:12+0300 2019-08-29T11:30:12+0300 2019-08-29T11:30:13+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/moskva_27.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Rally on July 27 in Moscow. Photo: rusmonitor.com

Nikita Chirtsov, a Russian national, has been detained in Minsk at the request of the Moscow law enforcement, according to ovdinfo.org, an independent human rights media project covering political persecution in Russia.

Chirtsov was reportedly wanted by the Russian police for his involvement in a rally on July 27. He attended a protest in a series of demonstrations held in Moscow to demand that independent and opposition candidates be allowed to run in the upcoming municipal elections. Dozens of protesters have since been fined or given jail sentences for organizing and participating in the unsanctioned rallies.

Chirtsov has been already convicted of joining the July 27 protest and was ordered to pay a fine, ovbinfo.org added.

MIL OSI